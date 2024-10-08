New managing director for Yorkshire housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds based Harron Homes Yorkshire has appointed Neil Reaney as Managing Director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil, 55, has worked in the housebuilding industry for more than 30 years for both public and private companies and has a varied background ranging from customer services to technical services, land and operations.

Neil’s impressive track record includes significantly raising customer satisfaction levels across a number of businesses. In his last role he helped achieve 5* industry accreditation from 3* performance in a little over a year. Additionally, he has extensive knowledge of the northern market having worked across Yorkshire, North East and North West for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said “The homes Harron builds are first class. What I have seen so far is on a different level and I can’t wait to get stuck in, be creative and make a difference. I am looking forward to ensuring this business is a finely tuned machine and is recognised for both quality and service and for being a great place to work.

Neil Reaney, Managing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire

“I believe that people are a business’ greatest strength, and I will be spending time on their empowerment and development, nurturing mindset, culture and bringing the best out of each and every one of them. We have so much potential in our ranks in terms of passion, capability, knowledge and flair that inevitably produces the sought after homes they create.

“My goal is to continue to deliver a quality product, keeping people safe in their work environment, produce first class customer service and ensure Harron Homes is at the forefront of our industry.’’

Harron Homes Group Managing Director James Poynor added, “I was drawn to Neil’s energy and vision. His experience is second to none and his approach will help us drive our business forward.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil, a Yorkshireman through and through, was born in Garforth and currently lives in Knaresborough. He has five children and is soon to become a grandfather for the first time.

He is a lifelong Leeds United supporter and a corporate season ticket holder, which is none too surprising as his father, Paul, is among the highest appearance makers for the club, having played 747 times for Leeds in the legendary team of the 1960s and 1970s, whilst also representing his country during that time too.

Harron Homes Yorkshire operates from its office in Morley and has developments across the county. It also has an office in Barlborough in Derbyshire and builds into the North Midlands. For more information visit www.harronhomes.co.uk.