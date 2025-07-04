New logistics centre in Doncaster will create 50 jobs

Leading cables distributor, Batt Cables, has announced a major new logistics centre acquisition in South Yorkshire, as part of its long-term growth strategy and to maximise the growing demand for cable solutions in the UK.

The 250,000 square foot new-build facility in Doncaster is creating 50 new jobs in the area, to help run the operation.

Batt is the longest established cables distributor in the UK, with operations across Europe and the USA.

The new site is a key part of its ambitious growth plans, to increase the company’s nationwide distribution capabilities and enable further

improvements in customer service.

The Doncaster site complements existing Batt facilities in Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and Erith.

Among the new roles being created are managerial positions in operations planning, transport and site management. Beyond the management roles, Batt will also be seeking to recruit warehouse team managers and operatives who will work together to ensure this new distribution site is sector leading.

Strategically located near major motorways including the M1, M18, and M62, the Doncaster hub will enable efficient delivery across the UK. The facility will house an expanded inventory of over 3,200 essential cables and accessories, enabling Batt Cables to meet increasing customer demand with improved stock availability and reduced transit times.

Equipped with advanced stock management and order processing systems, the new centre is designed to streamline operations, offering quicker response times and greater reliability for clients across industries such as construction, infrastructure, and energy.

Rob Barclay, CEO of Batt Cables, commented: “The significant investment we’re making in the brand-new state-of-the-art warehouse facility which represents a major milestone on our growth journey. The Doncaster site offers first-class working environments for our colleagues as well as more capacity for future growth, which is fantastic.”

The new facility is expected to become fully operational in the coming months, with a phased introduction program currently underway.