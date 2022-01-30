Hair Salon Near Me has opened for business in Market Place, Bawtry – replacing a previous salon which had been in place for more than a decade.

Rubies’ Hair Boutique closed before Christmas following its owner’s retirement after running the salon for over 13 years.

And co-owners Craig Wassell and Toby Peck have let their clients have a big say in the new stylists – letting them decide the interior colour choices.

The new hair salon has opened in Doncaster.

Christmas 2021 will go down as one to remember for senior hair stylist Toby, 28, and marketing manager Craig, 30, as they launched the new salon.

The fast-thinking duo turned a Christmas Day redundancy into a business opportunity taking over the salon’s lease where Toby has worked for the last three years, launching their very own salon - Hair Salon Near Me.

The pair successfully offered out new jobs and chair rental agreements to existing staff belonging to the previous salon, mitigating the need for any unnecessary unemployment.

Speaking on the opening Toby said “I’m so excited to re-open the doors to the business I’ve worked at for the last thee years as my very own hair salon.

"It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to own a salon and something I’ve been working towards for years. This opportunity, although unexpected, has come at a perfect point in my career.”

Having worked in hair for over eight years in the Doncaster area, Toby has achieved many accolades such as qualifying as a Goldwell Hair Colour Master and being shortlisted for a Yorkshire Salon Award for some of his creative work.

He added: “Over this time period, I’ve perfected my craft for colouring hair. I have so many plans for the salon and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for myself and the Hair Salon Near Me team. 2022 is going to be crazy for us!”

With no time to waste, the pair spent their Christmas and New Year’s downtime revamping the salon, with the help of their painter and decorator family, transforming the interior, putting their stamp on the place.

To ensure they were making interior design choices guaranteed to be a hit amongst their clients, the duo ran polls on their newly created Instagram account inviting their clients to select their favorite colour options.

On the refurbishments, Craig said: “The old salon interior felt quite cold and dated and wasn’t representative of an environment our Bawtry-based clients would expect or of the brand we are setting out to build.

"We wanted to include our clients in our decision making putting them in the driving seat, letting them have a say on how the salon should look and feel, after all, the salon is their space too.”

“We’ve introduced the winning pop of colour, added some textiles and, we’ve even had a flower wall installed all in a bid of bringing a new lease of life and creating a space where our clients can feel comfortable, safe and a sense of home away from their home.”