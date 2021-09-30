New furniture store opens as Doncaster's Lakeside Village sees fourth new shop in three months

Faye Bater and Sophie Rusby of Baytree Interiors with Di Rodgers, Lakeside Village’s centre manager.

Baytree Interiors, which specialises in its own brand of stylish furniture, lighting and interior accessories, opened earlier this week.

The Yorkshire-based business has offered unique gifts, stylish home accessories and distinctive furniture since 2009 and has 10 stores in and around North Yorkshire.

The new store at Lakeside Village will house a variety of highly desirable homewares, including one-off product samples, end of line ‘last chance to buy’ pieces, and ‘near-perfect seconds’.

Its arrival follows that of Lakeside Furniture Direct, which opened a store at Lakeside Village earlier this month, following the arrival of House of Cavani and The Baggage Factory in July.

Di Rodgers, Lakeside Village centre manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome yet another new store to Lakeside Village. It’s been a great summer for the centre and I’m sure our shoppers will be excited to see Baytree Interiors arrive on site, with their stylish and distinctive range of furniture and accessories.”

Paul Nel, commercial director at Hill Interiors, said: “It’s great to be here at Lakeside Village, opening the new Baytree Interiors store and bringing our fantastic range of home accessories and furniture to the centre’s customers.”

The new store at Lakeside Village, located at unit 20a, takes the number of operational units at the centre to 42.

For further information about Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk