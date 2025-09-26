New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s food establishments - two need major improvement

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:51 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 1: Grubo Nadziane Pierogi at 32 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 20

• Rated 1: La Vietnamese Restaurant and Bar at 16 High Street, Doncaster; rated on August 20

Three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Don Valley Brewery Tap #2 at The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 20

• Rated 4: Don Valley Tap at Unit C1, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 20

• Rated 3: Ballers at Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on August 20

And two takeaways:

Blaze Takeaway, at 65 Avenue Road, Instoneville, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 21.

And Lotus Garden, at 291 Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster was also given a score of three on August 21.

The food hygiene ratings mean:

5: Very good - Reflects excellent hygiene standards and a high level of food safety.

4: Good - Indicates good hygiene standards and practices.

3: Generally satisfactory - Means the business meets the minimum legal requirements for food hygiene.

2: Improvement necessary - Signifies that some improvements in hygiene standards are needed.

1: Major improvement necessary - Means significant improvements are required to meet adequate food hygiene standards.

0: Urgent improvement necessary

