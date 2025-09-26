New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Doncaster’s food establishments - two need major improvement
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 1: Grubo Nadziane Pierogi at 32 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 20
• Rated 1: La Vietnamese Restaurant and Bar at 16 High Street, Doncaster; rated on August 20
Three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Don Valley Brewery Tap #2 at The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 20
• Rated 4: Don Valley Tap at Unit C1, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 20
• Rated 3: Ballers at Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on August 20
And two takeaways:
Blaze Takeaway, at 65 Avenue Road, Instoneville, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 21.
And Lotus Garden, at 291 Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster was also given a score of three on August 21.
The food hygiene ratings mean:
5: Very good - Reflects excellent hygiene standards and a high level of food safety.
4: Good - Indicates good hygiene standards and practices.
3: Generally satisfactory - Means the business meets the minimum legal requirements for food hygiene.
2: Improvement necessary - Signifies that some improvements in hygiene standards are needed.
1: Major improvement necessary - Means significant improvements are required to meet adequate food hygiene standards.
0: Urgent improvement necessary