New food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster takeaways

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:47 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to five takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza La Vera at Unit 5a, Station Retail Park, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Spice Valley at 45 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Burger Jim Branton at Unit 3, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: Hyde Park Sandwich shop at 167 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on March 26

• Rated 3: Pizzeria Milano at 65 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated on March 28

Here's a breakdown of each rating:

5 - Hygiene standards are very good.

4 - Hygiene standards are good.

3 - Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 - Some improvement is necessary.

1 - Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent improvement is required.

