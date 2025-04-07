New food hygiene ratings handed to five Doncaster takeaways
The following ratings have been given to five takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza La Vera at Unit 5a, Station Retail Park, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Spice Valley at 45 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Burger Jim Branton at Unit 3, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Hyde Park Sandwich shop at 167 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on March 26
• Rated 3: Pizzeria Milano at 65 Beckett Road, Wheatley; rated on March 28
Here's a breakdown of each rating:
5 - Hygiene standards are very good.
4 - Hygiene standards are good.
3 - Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 - Some improvement is necessary.
1 - Major improvement is necessary.
0 - Urgent improvement is required.
