Nikki Farmer, aged 33, joins ORB as a recruitment consultant focused on the healthcare sector.
Nikki, who lives in Doncaster, has previous experience working in the care industry. At ORB, she will be responsible for sourcing new candidates to work in health care assistant, senior carer and nursing roles, as well as liaising with care homes to help meet their staffing needs.
Nikki said: “I’ve found my experience in care really helps with working on the care side of recruitment. ORB stands out from the crowd because we have a good team and the staff provided to care homes are vetted very carefully.”