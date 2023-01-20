Nikki Farmer, aged 33, joins ORB as a recruitment consultant focused on the healthcare sector.

Nikki, who lives in Doncaster, has previous experience working in the care industry. At ORB, she will be responsible for sourcing new candidates to work in health care assistant, senior carer and nursing roles, as well as liaising with care homes to help meet their staffing needs.

Nikki said: “I’ve found my experience in care really helps with working on the care side of recruitment. ORB stands out from the crowd because we have a good team and the staff provided to care homes are vetted very carefully.”

Nikki Farmer

"From working in care in the past, I know how important this is.

“I’ve also just started learning the business development side of things in my new role so will soon be working on bringing in new care homes to work with us.

“I’m enjoying the fast pace of working and, as I’ve never worked in recruitment before, I’m enjoying the challenge and learning, which is why I wanted the change in the first place.”

Outside of work, Nikki is a keen reader of fantasy and dystopian books and loves the outdoors.

Vanessa Ogden, Director and Head of Care at ORB Recruitment, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nikki to the growing ORB Recruitment team.

“We have a strong track record of working in the care industry and Nikki’s firsthand experience in the sector will help her find the perfect candidates for our care clients.”

Headquartered in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, ORB Recruitment is a specialist, dedicated recruitment consultancy offering effective recruitment solutions to clients across the UK.

The fast-growing company supports a variety of businesses within the manufacturing and production, healthcare and construction and engineering industries.

