New Doncaster office just the ticket for specialist rail recruiter as revenue soars

2023 was a record year for the firm’s Rail division, which saw turnover grow by 206 percent in comparison to 2022, to £4.5million. Overall company revenue grew by 63 percent in 2023, to just over £ 7 million and in November the team celebrated its first ‘million pound month’, a significant financial milestone, reflecting its ongoing upwards trajectory.

After a successful year and a growing portfolio of Rail sector clients, the firm has moved to larger premises at Wagon Works, in the J3 Business Park, a historic former-rail premises steeped in heritage.

Originally known as the ‘Plant Works’, the building, built in 1815, was used to manufacture and repair locomotives and rolling stock for the Great Northern Railway. Now, this newly refurbished 5,500 sq ft office places Coleman James at the heart of the area’s historic Rail sector.

Specialist Recruiter Coleman James is celebrating the opening of its new Doncaster office following its continued growth in the Rail sector. (L to R) Shannon Martin, Consultant, Lauren Marsh, Consultant, Jordan Ives-Stanbra, Associate Director, Rachel Young, Director, Andrew Mackay, Founder & MD, Vicky King, Delivery Consultant, James Lightburn, Managing Consultant, Janine Kelly, Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Josh Haggart, Director of Rail.

This significant investment marks a major milestone for the firm’s expanding Rail division, as it lays the foundations for its long-term future in Doncaster - a base from which it can serve clients across the UK.

The move coincides with two new members joining Coleman James' expanding Rail Division. Both Managing Consultant, James Lightburn and Consultant Shannon Martin bring a wealth of industry knowledge and sector expertise.

Coleman James partners with many SMEs and PLCs in the Rail industry, including AmcoGiffen (part of Renew Holdings PLC), VolkerRail, Motion Rail and RES Group.

Founder and Managing Director, Andrew Mackay, said: “Our South Yorkshire team has flourished following the opening of our original Doncaster office two years ago. Accommodating our growing numbers, the move into the Wagon Works marks a major milestone for our expanding Rail division, as we lay down permanent roots in Yorkshire. With it, we cement our presence as a leading Rail Recruiter, reflecting our commitment to clients and customers.

“I’m immensely proud that we’ve secured this amazing space from which to continue the growth of our Rail division. It’s a stunning building, which has undergone extensive refurbishment, providing a dynamic and modern workspace, whilst preserving the building's original rail workshop features. Our long-term tenancy reflects our commitment to our team, the South Yorkshire region and the Rail sector.”

The firm’s original Doncaster office officially opened in January 2022. Since then, Josh Haggart, Director of Rail, has been working closely with Andrew to help bring the plans for its new base to life.

Josh said: “When the opportunity arose to move into the Wagon Works, we knew it was the perfect place to begin the next chapter in Coleman James history.“Over the past two years, we’ve outgrown three different offices at Apex Office Space Doncaster. We enjoyed our time there, but we knew we were ready to take the next step.“A large part of our growth is down to the dedication and expertise of our people. Our team’s in-depth sector knowledge and experience are unparalleled; we understand the challenges and opportunities that our customers face and can offer strategic advice to support the growth trajectory of our partners, all of whom are scaling at pace.“Our new move presents lots of opportunities for ambitious Rail Recruiters in the region. I am excited to see where we can take the Rail division over the coming months and years.”