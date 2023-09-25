Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new store will be run by manager Belinda Cooke, along with a team of 22 colleagues from the local community. Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found here https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products. In fact, consumer group Which? confirmed Aldi as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for 2022 - the second year in a row that it has been awarded this title.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store. Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, providing extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, Elaine Wiltshire and her team will be joined by bronze medallist Sam Oldham to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning. Sam Oldham will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager Belinda Cooke said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Selby. It’s set to be a special day, and having Olympic hero Sam Oldham join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Gymnastics star Sam added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Askern to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community. Those that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week email [email protected].