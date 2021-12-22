The exciting new store based on the site of the former The Acorn pub in Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, is set to open this February with work progressing rapidly on bringing it to life for the local community.

Now, the retailer has launched a recruitment drive for up to 13 new colleagues with both full-time and part-time roles available ranging from team leaders to customer service assistants.

The community food store will offer shoppers an expansive range of products and will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Features are set to include self-service checkouts, hot food to go, an instore bakery, a customer car park and a lifesaving defibrillator for the local Armthorpe community.

Lyn Hunter, the new store manager, said she cannot wait to welcome villagers into the new store in 2022 and encouraged people of all ages and backgrounds to apply to join her team and help live and breathe Central England Co-op’s purpose of creating a sustainable Society for all.

She said: “We are excited about our new store in Armthorpe and cannot wait to be part of the local community. I’m delighted to be leading the team to help deliver vital food and essentials in what is set to be a vibrant and modern store and also see us invest in the local economy and create jobs for local people.”

Anyone interested in applying can find out more information at the retailer’s brand new careers website at https://careers.coop