New BYD Showroom to open in Doncaster with D. M. Keith

Yorkshire-focused AM50 dealer group D. M. Keith is set to open a new BYD showroom in Doncaster this Spring. This will be the car dealer’s sixth BYD site, with other locations in Leeds, York, Grimsby, Hull and Bradford.

D. M. Keith is a family-owned motor retailer, headed by Managing Director Dougal Keith and his brother Angus. The company started over 60 years selling Škodas and has expanded within the last 10 years now representing 10 brands including SEAT, CUPRA, Honda, Ford, Kia, Subaru, Suzuki, Nissan and BYD.

BYD, the Chinese carmarker is growing in popularity around the world, and was the fastest-growing car brand in the UK in 2024. However, it has been the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer for quite some time. BYD was established in 1995, and has since become an industry leader in electric vehicles, energy storage and renewable energy solutions. With operations in over 50 countries globally, its collaboration with D. M. Keith marks a significant expansion of BYD’s presence in the United Kingdom.

"BYD’s journey is impeccable and to join them in their dream and mission to change the automotive world is both exciting and in line with our vision and values at D. M. Keith," said Dougal and Angus Keith, joint managing directors of the car dealer group.

The BYD Doncaster showroom will be open to the public in Spring, and further information is available on the website www.dmkeith.com.

