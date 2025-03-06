New-brand store beds in at Lakeside Village

A new bedding store has arrived at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre’s ‘Bedeck’ store has undergone a major rebrand, changing to renowned bedding brand ‘Helena Springfield’ – known for its fresh and authentic designs and fashion textures.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited about the arrival of the Helena Springfield name above the door here at the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The name is well known and already popular with Bedeck customers, so their rebrand of the store will be well received I’m sure, bringing a wider range of their own products to the centre, as well as other well-known brands such as Sanderson Options, Scion, V&A, DKNY, Joules and William Morris.”

(L-R) Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village with store manager Sharon Ball

The Helena Springfield store will stock a variety of bedding sets and linen, incorporating the Helena Springfield branded products such as its three core styles – Scandi, Long Island and Budding Brights, as well as a core selection of Sanderson Options and special one-off packages from other high profile brands, too.

Elise Nicholson, Retail Director, Bedeck, said: “Discover the ultimate shopping experience for your home, our unbeatable selection, exclusive deals, and exceptional customer service will make every visit unforgettable. Come see why we're the top choice for savvy shoppers.

“Visit us today and feel the difference, our new-look store at Lakeside Village we’ll be providing outstanding quality and outstanding value for shoppers. We’ll have more spot buys, and exciting, fresh offerings – a great opportunity to give Lakeside Village customers exactly what they’re looking for.”

For further information, please visit the website.