The independent dealership, ran by Doncaster-born business partners Darren Laverick and Lee Kirk, has moved from its current site to a larger location further into the heart of Conisbrough, on Doncaster Road.

The new site allows for a further 10-15 cars, expanding its existing range.

The business prides itself on offering cars from a variety of price ranges and models, with the team being open to suggestions from customers.

Check out the new car dealership

It has also recently expanded to offer a buying service.

After a collective 30 years working in the motor trade, Laverick and Kirk decided to open their joint venture in 2021; during this time the business was operated entirely from home due to the COVID- 19 lockdown and was self-funded by the pair.

By August 2021 they were able to open an in-person dealership with a four-person team, and by May 2022 the business gained FCA accreditation, allowing them to offer finance packages to customers.

Just a year after originally opening its garage, the business has grown to a point where it needed to find a larger, more suitable location.

Laverick and Kirk said: “we are overjoyed and proud to be moving in the heart of Conisbrough, we are so looking forward to supporting the local area and economy plus cannot wait to help our local residents find their dream car.

"Even if we don’t have it on our pitch, with our extensive network, we guarantee to find your car at the price that suits your budget.

"Thank you to everyone that have supported us the past 12 months, we really do appreciate it.”

The business has now ventured further with the sponsorship of both Wheatley Rugby Club and Doncaster boxer Jack Roberts, with hopes to sponsor more groups in the future.

They added: “We’re both proud Doncaster lads and have grown up involved in grass roots sports, so we have seen first hand the positive effect sponsorship has on teams. We are privileged to be involved and only see this progressing and evolving further.”

The team also hope to expand the business in the future, with plans for another two

sites in Doncaster and then regionally afterwards. They are also planning a recruitment drive for apprentices in the coming months.

The business motto is stated on its website: “we pride ourselves on creating a friendly environment for you to enjoy, with no high pressured sales team, so whether you are a first-time buyer or an experienced motorist, buy your next car with peace of mind.”

It also boasts 5 star reviews on both Facebook and Google.

The team encourages people to come to their opening on Saturday 10 September to see the new garage, with free food and drinks provided.

The new dealership can be found on 30 Doncaster Road, DN12 4DY.