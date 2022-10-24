The new store – called Bensons Outlet – will open at Unit 12 Doncaster Lakeside Village, White Rose Way, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Friday, October 28.

It will offer customers leading brands in beds, mattresses, bedroom furniture and bedding at up to 60 per cent off the recommended retail price.

Items will include sale and clearance lines and fully refurbished returns from Bensons for Beds stores across the country.

The 4,700 square feet store was previously occupied by GAP and will employ five expert colleagues from other Bensons for Beds stores in the region.

Bensons Outlet will join neighbours on the thriving Lakeside Village shopping centre including M&S Outlet, Next Outlet, Lakeside Furniture Direct, Julian Charles and Baytree Interiors.

New seasonal gift store pops up at Lakeside VillageBensons for Beds chief customer officer, Frankie Haynes, said: “We know that households are feeling the pinch right now and Bensons Outlet is an exciting new pilot that enables us to bring high quality items at fantastic value for money to customers in Doncaster and across Yorkshire.

“It goes without saying, all our other Bensons stores will continue to provide discounts and value for money, but our new Outlet in Doncaster will be special, giving customers special deals on items they can take away that day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On opening, the store will have a wide selection of clearance items, from beds to bases, mattresses to sofa beds.

It will open on weekdays 9:30 to 6:00pm, Saturdays 9:30 to 6:00 and Sundays 10:00 to 4:30.

The store will be run by manager Barry Collins who has a wealth of experience in the industry and recently returned to Bensons where he previously worked for five years.

Bensons Outlet is the latest investment by Bensons under its transformation plan and follows the opening of around 20 stores since the beginning of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since March, all Bensons for Beds stores have provided a bespoke “your bed, your way” service where expert colleagues help customers find the right bed and mattress for them and their budget, with the help of its sleeppro technology.