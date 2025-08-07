New barber and sunbed salon to open in Doncaster - and you could work there

A new barbers’ shop, beauty and sunbed salon is set to open in Doncaster – and bosses are looking for staff to work there.

Gents, which will be based at Broadway in Dunscroft, is offering part and full time roles.

Barbers must have experience and qualifications and will work on a self employed basis with a 40/60 split on all treatments given plus a 10% commission on any products gift packages sold.

Beauticians must also be fully qualified with certificates and again will work under a self employed basis with a 40/60 split on all treatments given plus a 10% commission on any products gift packages sold.

Therapists will be required to carry out manicures, pedicures, waxing, massage and facials.

The business also requires a salon receptionist, again with experience necessary and who ,ust be confident in speaking to the public, with a friendly and outgoing character and polite.

The teception role will require making bookings, advertising on social media, taking payments and handling money and card payments, making drinks for clients, general wiping and cleaning down of areas – such as the sunbeds before next use - and sweeping the floors between treatments.

Please inbox the business page or email [email protected] or message / WhatsApp 07564160893 - quote gents when contacting.

A spokesperson said: “Please let us know which role you’re interested in, any experience and your availability, and any other information you’d like to tell us.

“We look forward to bringing more jobs to the area and opportunities for those in the industry above.”

