Graham White joins the team at HD Group and brings over 15 years’ experience from the logistics and warehousing sector which has included director level posts and manager of one of the largest distribution centres in Europe.

“Graham will be a valuable addition to the team and brings a great career background and years of experience with him,” said Kerry Whaley, CEO, HD Group.

“We are all looking forward to taking the business forward and to Graham being part of the journey.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham White, Operations Director, HD Group

HD Group offers a range of services including customs clearance, freight forwarding and storage solutions across a local, national, and international audience.

Graham commented: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of working in a slightly different channel of the industry that I enjoy being part of, and to working with the HD Group team to expand its customer base and business operations”.

HD Group was established in 2019 by Kerry Whaley and is Doncaster’s largest freight forwarding business

It operates locally, nationally, and internationally and offers the full freight management service across road, air, rail, and sea.

In addition to its Doncaster headquarters, it also has office in Congleton and Bristol.

To find out more about HD Forwarding visit the website at https://hdforwarding.co.uk/