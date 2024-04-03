Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New monthly antique valuation and consignment events launched at Bawtry Hall this week.

On hand was one of the UK’s best known faces from the world of antiques, Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers. His expertise was bolstered by support from fellow antiques valuer Katy Beardmore.

Charles said before the launch: “Katy and I can’t wait to come to Bawtry to uncover wonderful finds and historical gems. Between us we have decades of knowledge and we love to share it.

Charles Hanson with an 18th century Staffordshire pearlware jug which sold for £170. Credit: Hansons

“Many people have items at home which are both important and valuable. It’s wonderful to tell someone they own something special, and if they decide to consign with us they’ll have the excitement of an auction to look forward to.

“So take a look in the attic, check under the bed and delve into your wardrobe for forgotten treasures. I can assess all types of general antiques including pottery, coins, artwork, silver, jewellery and Chinese ceramics. Katy’s speciality is 20th century ceramics, glass and Art Deco. Auction sales are buoyant with people all over the world keen to buy.”

Hansons offers a broad range of general and specialist sales covering everything from fine jewellery, watches, silver and coins to paintings, toys, militaria, music, sport and royal memorabilia.

Finds which recently excelled at auction included a 19th century Staffordshire pearlware Toby jug which made £500 and a circa 1790 Staffordshire pearlware harvest-inspired ale jug, £170.

Spring sales also saw a Ming style 19th/20th century Chinese huanghuali altar table, achieve £5,400, a gold charm bracelet hammer at £900 and an 18ct gold half hunter pocket watch tick up to £750.

Hansons will host free valuation events at Bawtry Hall, South Parade, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6JH