New Aldi store has grand opening in Doncaster with help from Team GP Olympian

The Selby Road store is the newest Aldi to open in Askern and will be run by Store Manager, Belinda Cooke, along with a team of 22 colleagues from the local community. Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found here.

Team GB bronze medallist Sam Oldham gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Askern Moss Road Infant Academy as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh - which has already inspired over two million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, the bronze medallist from London 2012 focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. He also talked to pupils about his experience of competing as an Olympian and shared his challenging training regime.

Olympian Sam Oldham with children of Askern Moss Road Infant Academy and Aldi staff.

Aldi Askern also offered pupils at the local primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. Children at Askern Moss Road Infant Academy were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Sam Oldham announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with their £20 voucher.

Store Manager, Belinda Cooke, said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Askern. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support the Askern Moss Road Infant Academy through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star, Sam Oldham, added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Askern Moss Road Infant Academy about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Askern to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].