Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A marketing specialist from Doncaster has been recognised for her commitment to the industry.

National trade body The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) and Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Young Achievers across the multi-billion-pound building materials sector, and shine a light on the brightest stars of the future.

Becky Fry, Channel Marketing Manager, based in Doncaster, has been nominated for the accolade on her achievements within her career so far, and having a positive impact in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I’m grateful and honoured to be nominated as a BMF Top 100 Young Achiever.

Becky Fry, Channel Marketing Manager.

“I’m proud of the work that Polypipe has done with our merchant partners in the last year and look forward to continuing to build on these really solid working relationships to get even better results in 2024.”

The Top 100 Young Achievers programme follows last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers and Top 100 Supplier Influencers in 2022 and 2023.

John Newcomb, Chief Executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is an active supporter of young people working within the building materials supply sector and this initiative celebrates the contributions of those who will carry the industry forward in the future and work to make a material difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the success of our previous initiatives, we’re delighted to be partnering with BMN to highlight the achievements of the Top 100 Young Achievers.

“This accolade reflects the positive influence Becky has had on the people around her and on the wider building materials industry.”