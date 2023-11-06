Multiple social care services have been given positive ratings in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows three providers have been rated in Doncaster in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty House – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on October 14. Its latest inspection was on October 2.

Multiple social care services have been given positive ratings.

Another care provider, Human Support Group Limited - Doncaster, was also given a 'good' rating, having last been inspected on October 2. The rating was published on October 19.

Finally, on October 26, Housing 21 - Rokeby Gardens was given the same rating, with its latest inspection on October 5.

A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.