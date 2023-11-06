News you can trust since 1925
Multiple 'good' ratings given to care services in Doncaster

Multiple social care services have been given positive ratings in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows three providers have been rated in Doncaster in October.

Liberty House – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on October 14. Its latest inspection was on October 2.

Multiple social care services have been given positive ratings.

Another care provider, Human Support Group Limited - Doncaster, was also given a 'good' rating, having last been inspected on October 2. The rating was published on October 19.

Finally, on October 26, Housing 21 - Rokeby Gardens was given the same rating, with its latest inspection on October 5.

A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.

*For more information on the Care Quality Commission visit https://www.cqc.org.uk/

