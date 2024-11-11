MP Sally Jameson hears about the impact of shoplifting rise at village supermarket

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:36 BST

As part of Respect for Shopworkers Week (November 11– 18) Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson visited Bessacarr’s Nostell Place Co-operative store.

​She heard directly from staff about the increase in shoplifting that retail stores are experiencing and the impact that has on people shopping and working there.

Last year saw a rise of 34 per cent in physical attacks on staff working in Co-op stores compared to 2022, and more than 100 Co-op staff experienced anti-social behaviour or verbal abuse every day.

Sally was informed that 70 per cent of offenders committing retail crime are trapped in drug and or, alcohol substance abuse life cycles.

Sally Jameson MP with representatives from the Co-op Group and USDAW.Sally Jameson MP with representatives from the Co-op Group and USDAW.
Local representatives from the Co-op also said that what is driving this rise is not individuals stealing for their own consumption, but groups and gangs of individuals stealing on scale for resale in other retail outlets, pubs, clubs, markets and street corners.

Sally said: "I am proud to be a Labour and Co-operative MP, as the The Co-operative Party has been campaigning with the Co-op and USDAW to tackle retail crime.

"As a result of this work, the Labour government has made two key commitments, which will be reflected in the upcoming Crime and Policing Bill.

"Firstly, the government has committed to making assaulting a retail worker a specific offence. Secondly, the government will scrap the £200 limit, which currently allows low-level shoplifting to go uninvestigated. I back these measures and support all shopworkers who want to be safe in their work.”

For more on Respect for Shopworkers Week visit https://www.retailtrust.org.uk/

Related topics:Co-OpLabour

