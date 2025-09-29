MOTIONrehab Doncaster welcomes prestigious visitors

MOTIONrehab Doncaster was honoured to welcome two distinguished visitors this week: The Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE – His Majesty The King’s official representative in the county – and Richard Stubbs, Chief Executive Officer of Health Innovation Yorkshire and Humber and Chair of the national Health Innovation Network, who was also accompanied by Sean Clarkson Head of Strategic Operations of Health Innovation Yorkshire and Humber.

Their visit provided an opportunity to showcase the pioneering neuro rehabilitation services MOTIONrehab delivers across the region. The Doncaster clinic is one of three state-of-the-art centres operating across the North of England, specialising in intensive neurological and complex physical rehabilitation.

MOTIONrehab is recognised internationally for its innovative approach to rehabilitation, combining expert physiotherapy with robotic and advanced rehabilitation technologies. The clinics provide life-changing support to people recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions – helping patients regain mobility, independence, and confidence.

During the visit, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE and Richard Stubbs were given a tour of the Doncaster clinic, met members of the MOTIONrehab team, and heard from patients about the difference the services have made to their lives.

Speaking about the visit, Sarah Daniel Founder & Director of MOTIONrehab said: "It was a great honour to welcome The Lord Lieutenant, as the King’s representative, and Richard Stubbs to our Doncaster clinic. Their visit highlights the importance of innovation in rehabilitation and the vital role MOTIONrehab plays in transforming patient outcomes across Yorkshire and beyond."

The Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE, said: “I was delighted to see the outstanding work MOTIONrehab is delivering here in Doncaster. The passion, expertise, and innovation on display are truly inspiring and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Richard Stubbs, Chief Executive Officer of Health Innovation Yorkshire and Humber, added: “MOTIONrehab is a shining example of how health innovation can have a tangible impact on patients. It was a privilege to see the innovative rehabilitation technology in action and hear the positive stories from patients.”

MOTIONrehab continues to lead the way in specialist rehabilitation services, driving forward improvements in patient care and supporting the NHS, private patients, and insurers with world-class therapy.