Morrisons recalls products because they might contain Salmonella

Morrisons has taken the precautionary step of recalling Morrisons Mango and Morrisons Mango Fingers because they might contain Salmonella.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:20 pm

The batches involved are Morrisons Mango, pack size 240g, best before 23 August 2022; and Morrisons Mango fingers, pack size 210g, best before 22 August 2022.

There is a risk of the presence of Salmonella in these products.

Do not eat them - just return them to the store

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Morrisons is recalling the above. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products.

