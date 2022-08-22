Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The batches involved are Morrisons Mango, pack size 240g, best before 23 August 2022; and Morrisons Mango fingers, pack size 210g, best before 22 August 2022.

There is a risk of the presence of Salmonella in these products.

Do not eat them - just return them to the store

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Morrisons is recalling the above. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products.