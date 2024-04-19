More than 600 Stonegate pubs face closure as company issues profit warning
As GMB predicted earlier this year – and despite private equity owner TDR’s assurances to a parliamentary select committee in January - Stonegate says there is no guarantee it can continue as a going concern, as it struggles to refinance a £2.2bn debt mountain.
Stonegate is one of the largest pub companies in the UK, with more than 4,500 pubs and more than 19,000 workers, including brands like Slug and Lettuce, Yates and Walkabout.
The chain has 605 pubs across Yorkshire including in Balby, Hatfield, Thorne, Conisbrough, Mexborough, Rossington, Adwick-upon-Dearne and many more.
GMB has written to Lian Byrne MP, chair of the Business and Trade Select Committee, asking him to recall TDR bosses in light of the profit warning.
Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said: "TDR bosses are private equity gamblers- playing fast and loose with people’s jobs and lives.
“When their risky ventures go wrong, they swan off to their next project, leaving workers and communities to pick up the pieces.
“Now, hundreds of much loved pubs across Yorkshire are in serious danger of pulling their last pint.
“It’s a disgrace.”
