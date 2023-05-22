News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Mike Ashley thinks Flannels shops are 'bonkers' says new Doncaster company boss

The new Doncaster boss of the Sports Direct shopping empire says former chief Mike Ashley thinks the chain’s luxury clothes stores Flannels are ‘bonkers.’

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:51 BST

33-year-old Michael Murray, who took over as CEO of the Frasers Group from his father in law a year ago, is reshaping the retail empire – but he says the former Newcastle United owner doesn’t get the Flannels brand, which has a branch in Doncaster’s Priory Walk.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Murray said he is targeting "new luxury, aspirational" customers, especially in his 60 Flannels shops, which sell designer clothes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He admits his father-in-law, however, thinks the shops are "bonkers".

Michael Murray says father in law Mike Ashley thinks the Flannels shops are 'bonkers.'Michael Murray says father in law Mike Ashley thinks the Flannels shops are 'bonkers.'
Michael Murray says father in law Mike Ashley thinks the Flannels shops are 'bonkers.'
Most Popular

Mr Murray, married to Mr Ashley's eldest daughter Anna, said Mr Ashley, 58, is still the majority shareholder in Frasers Group as is still very much involved in the business.

"Mike's an expert operator," he says. "We call him 'The Mechanic' - he looks after the warehouse, the supply chain, he's optimising that engine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's making sure the back-end system and the logistics keep up with the front end. That's what he spends his day and night thinking about."

At family occasions like Christmas, "business is all we talk about, there's nothing else, it's our common interest."

"It's difficult," Mr Murray says with a smile. "We're both obsessed, we live and breathe it."

But one area where Mr Ashley and his son-in-law don't necessarily see eye-to-eye is Flannels, where Mr Murray is showcasing his vision for "aspirational shopping".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chain sells sports tops for £600, trainers for £400 and hoodies for £300.

"He thinks it's bonkers," Mr Murray told the BBC. "He can't understand why people would spend so much on luxury clothing. But he understands that he doesn't understand, and he understands you have to be relevant to consumers.

"He understands when he sees the results. It's quite remarkable what we've done."

Mr Murray is the son of Doncaster property and business magnate Mick Murray, who set up the all-conquering Doncaster-based Lazarus Properties with business partner Lloyd Nicholson in 1997.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm is one of the town's best known and owns prime residential and commerical buildings across the region as well as London.

Related topics:Mike AshleyDoncasterNewcastle United