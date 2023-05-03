Mexborough set to benefit from full fibre broadband thanks to Openreach’s plans

The once-in-a-generation, Full Fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

Around 11,500 homes and businesses in Mexborough will benefit as part of the company’s regular programme of build updates.

Full Fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity; with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Local people can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Matthew Lovegrove, Openreach Partnership Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.

“The latest details and timescales will be available on our website as the build planning progresses.”

Across South Yorkshire around 240,000 people living and working in communities such as Balby, Cantley, Doncaster, Ranmoor and Wadsley Bridge, already have access and investment is planned in other local locations including Askern, Barnsley, Goldthorpe, Penistone and Wickersley.