Mayor and MPs taking views from Doncaster Chamber members at breakfast session

If you are a member of the chamber you can raise your concerns to local officials at the session on Friday, 21 April.

Events of this kind were first launched in October 2022 and have since been a regular feature due to their success.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband will all be in attendance to take questions and views.

Doncaster MPs

Any local issue from the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport to rising costs of living can be raised.

Anyone who is a member of Doncaster Chamber, the city’s organisation representing the business community, can attend the event.

The free event will be hosted at the Warmsworth Holiday Inn from 8am until 10am.