Major UK and international accessories store opens new branch at Doncaster's Lakeside Village
A major UK and international accessories store is opening a new branch at Doncaster's Lakeside Village and is looking to recruit staff.
Radley London will be opening at the shoppintg outlet this summer.
A spokesman said: “We are looking for a store team full of passionate individuals, keen to offer exceptional customer service ensuring Radley fans have a great experience when they visit.
"If you think this is you, head to the website for a full list of vacancies at https://bit.ly/LVCareers”