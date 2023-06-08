News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Major UK and international accessories store opens new branch at Doncaster's Lakeside Village

A major UK and international accessories store is opening a new branch at Doncaster's Lakeside Village and is looking to recruit staff.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

Radley London will be opening at the shoppintg outlet this summer.

A spokesman said: “We are looking for a store team full of passionate individuals, keen to offer exceptional customer service ensuring Radley fans have a great experience when they visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you think this is you, head to the website for a full list of vacancies at https://bit.ly/LVCareers

The new store opens this summer at Lakeside VillageThe new store opens this summer at Lakeside Village
The new store opens this summer at Lakeside Village
Related topics:Doncaster