Major Thorne firm hosts street food lunch for employees

Earlier this month, British kitchen manufacturers, Omega PLC organised a special lunch for their workforce.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Omega HQ in Thorne was overtaken by local food trucks offering a variety of treats including street foods, ice-creams, and drinks and all Omega employees were encouraged to take a break in the June sunshine and enjoy a delicious lunch whilst spending time relaxing and connecting with their colleagues.

Omega PLC CEO Simon Barbers said: “It was a feast for us and a boost for our team spirit.

"The event was a huge success, bringing us closer together and fostering unity among our employees.

Smiles all roundSmiles all round
"We strongly believe that a happy and engaged team is the key to achieving greatness, and today's celebration reaffirmed that belief.

"Appreciating and celebrating one another enhances our collective determination and fuels our passion for success.”

*Omega PLC was founded in 1992 by Bob Murray, Francis Galvin and Newton Winfield. The objective of the founders was to establish a major home improvements manufacturing business in Yorkshire.

A busy lunchtimeA busy lunchtime
The boys take a breakThe boys take a break
Enjoying their food in the sunEnjoying their food in the sun
