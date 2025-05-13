Major movement in the plans for Doncaster Sheffield Airport's airspace

This week has seen a major movement in the plans for Doncaster Sheffield Airport's (DSA) airspace.

A report from the Civil Aviation Authority has revealed that it has paused the Airspace Change (ACP) after being informed by DSA that the provision of air traffic services for its airspace should remain in place until further notice.

A UK Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said: “We’ve now received confirmation from the Transport Secretary that the government will not call-in the airspace change proposal for Doncaster Sheffield Airport and refer back that decision to the Civil Aviation Authority. We will now work at pace to make a decision in due course.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Today the Secretary of State for Transport has taken the decision not to call-in the CAA’s decision to restore Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s airspace.

"That decision paves the way for the CAA to make a decision more quickly than if the Secretary of State were to further delay that decision. We now expect the CAA to quickly lay out their approach.

“Whatever that decision - either to restore or reshape our airspace - in conversations with the CAA and the Department for Transport over recent weeks, we have been assured repeatedly that decisions about the airspace will not delay our plans for DSA. So this is another step forward.

“Later this year we will take a final decision about the funding for the airport and the wider Gateway East project. The work to fully understand the commercial, financial and wider infrastructure needs of the whole project is moving forward at pace and I have no reason to believe we will not take a positive decision this summer.”

