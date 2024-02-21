News you can trust since 1925
Major Doncaster business launches new health-focused coffee shop

Doncaster-based firm Highfield is one of the city’s biggest business success stories.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT
Starting life in the back bedroom of a family home, the company is now one of the UK’s largest examination boards and the end-point assessment organisation of the year.

Now employing hundreds of staff within the region and occupying one of Doncaster’s most prominent office buildings – The ICON, Highfield is furthering its expansion by opening a new health-focused, dog-friendly coffee shop – Highfield Coffee Social.

Highfield Coffee Social, in partnership with the award-winning Darkwoods Coffee, will be the ideal meeting spot for coffee lovers, offering high-quality blends, including the renowned Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee – considered by many to be the best coffee bean in the world.

Major Doncaster business launches new health-focused coffee shop.

Highfield Coffee Social will also offer a selection of healthy eating options, along with the ability to book meeting rooms.

Highfield Coffee Social is based at the ICON building at Balby Carr Bank, and will be opening on Monday 26 February 2024.

Visit www.highfieldcoffeesocial.com

