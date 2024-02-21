Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting life in the back bedroom of a family home, the company is now one of the UK’s largest examination boards and the end-point assessment organisation of the year.

Now employing hundreds of staff within the region and occupying one of Doncaster’s most prominent office buildings – The ICON, Highfield is furthering its expansion by opening a new health-focused, dog-friendly coffee shop – Highfield Coffee Social.

Highfield Coffee Social, in partnership with the award-winning Darkwoods Coffee, will be the ideal meeting spot for coffee lovers, offering high-quality blends, including the renowned Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee – considered by many to be the best coffee bean in the world.

Highfield Coffee Social will also offer a selection of healthy eating options, along with the ability to book meeting rooms.