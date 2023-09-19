News you can trust since 1925
Major and immediate changes are needed after food hygiene inspectors rated a Doncaster takeaway

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
The Spinney Hotel, which fits in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Forest Rise in Balby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.

And Pizza Time, a takeaway at Great North Road in Woodlands, was given a score of one, which means major and immediate changes, are needed. This usually means that there are consistent breaches of food hygiene rules and often a lack of training.

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards AgencyWoodlands