Major and immediate changes are needed after food hygiene inspectors rated a Doncaster takeaway
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Spinney Hotel, which fits in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Forest Rise in Balby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.
And Pizza Time, a takeaway at Great North Road in Woodlands, was given a score of one, which means major and immediate changes, are needed. This usually means that there are consistent breaches of food hygiene rules and often a lack of training.