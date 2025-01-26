Luxury lifestyle, footwear, clothing and accessories brand due to launch new store in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 26th Jan 2025, 12:45 GMT
A luxury lifestyle, footwear, clothing and accessories brand is due to launch a newv store in Doncaster.

Fairfax & Favor was founded by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker in 2013.

The brand was born from a passion for creating the highest quality and fit-for-performance footwear for rural life with a stylish design, setting itself apart from all other boots/ shoes for those living in the countryside.

In recent seasons, the brand’s collections have expanded and grown to include a range of versatile footwear that can be worn far beyond the country, finding a home comfortably in the town too.

Luxury lifestyle, footwear, clothing and accessories brand due to launch new store in Doncaster.

The brand celebrates its rural heritage in everything that they produce, designing with both town and country in mind for anyone with a passion for style and adventure.

It doesn’t follow trends, they make timeless classics, and each quality piece is destined to work hard, suit their loyal customers’ lifestyle and live forever in their wardrobe.

Every piece in their seasonal collections is designed and developed in the heart of the Norfolk countryside and is the epitome of rural vogue.

Felix Favor Parker, co-founder of Fairfax & Favor said: “We are thrilled to be adding Bawtry to our ever-growing list of stores. We felt it would be the perfect fit for our next store location due to it being a vibrant town known for its unique blend of traditional charm and contemporary sophistication.”

As part of this exciting news, Fairfax & Favor are also hosting a launch event in the Market Place store on Thursday January 30.

