Luxury homeware retailer Dusk has taken iP2f, a total of 174,381 sq ft including a 169,317 sq ft warehouse plus offices and welfare space, for immediate occupation. It took the adjacent 119,060 sq ft iP2g facility in April 2021.

Further buildings up to 330,000 sq ft have been developed speculatively and are available for immediate occupation, all designed to EPC A rating and BREEAM Very Good.

The final phases of development – two further buildings of 323,500 sq ft and 846,250 sq ft respectively – are available on a built to suit basis with development-ready sites.

iPort Rail, its on-site rail freight terminal, takes daily services to/from Southampton, Felixstowe and Teesport and is increasingly being used by iPort occupiers and other businesses across the region looking to cut carbon within their supply chains.

A new operator contract was agreed with Medlog in December 2023 and Verdion is now developing the facility’s second phase, doubling both its size and capacity by the end of 2024.

Jamie Young, Development Surveyor at Verdion, said: “Dusk’s decision to increase its space at iPort is great news. Creating a logistics hub where occupiers can easily expand as their businesses grow has been part of our vision from the start and our asset and facilities management teams work closely with tenants to understand their requirements. This is the third company based here that has taken further space. At the same time, we remain focussed on bringing new names to Doncaster, with immediate opportunities and build to suit capacity.”