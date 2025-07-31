Local business launches apprentice driver programme

Doncaster-based ReFood, the UK’s leading food waste recycler, has announced a fully funded apprenticeship scheme to help train the next generation of HGV drivers. Comprising licence acquisition and CPC tuition, the initiative aims to create a clear pathway into professional driving.

The 12-month programme is open to eligible applicants aged 18+, with a clean UK driving licence and Entry Level 3.5 qualifications in English and maths. Apprentices will be given hands-on experience across multiple departments, as well as personal mentorship from the company’s transport manager.

By shadowing an experienced driver for a full day every week, as well as being paired up with a ‘driving buddy’ for the final six months of the programme, apprentices will complete the course with the necessary skills, qualifications and practical experience to pursue a full-time HGV driving role.

Laura Moffatt, head of supply chain at ReFood, commented: “Launching our new apprenticeship scheme comes as part of a wider corporate mission to drive positive local impact by enabling sustainable careers and helping young people to move into skilled, valuable, long-term roles.

“As a business built on the circular economy, our state-of-the-art anaerobic digestion (AD) sites in Doncaster, Dagenham and Widnes recycle food waste to generate renewable energy and nutrient-rich biofertiliser. By doing so, we help to power local homes and local businesses, while subsequently reducing carbon emissions.

“Training local people to the highest standards and creating local jobs to support this process means that we are quickly closing the loop between waste, energy, employment and sustainability. Our goal is to create ambassadors who truly understand the value of what we do and how it contributes to achieving a cleaner, greener, more resilient local economy.”

For more information about the apprenticeship programme, or ReFood's food waste collection and recycling services, visit www.refood.co.uk.