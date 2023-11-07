Listed Doncaster pub wrecked after stolen digger crashed into it is set to reopen
The Mucky Duck, in Eel Pool Road, Drakeholes, was the scene of a police incident at around 11.55pm on Wednesday September 27 after a digger was used to ram into the venue.
Significant damage was caused to the listed building, which was being renovated.
The digger had earlier been stolen from an address in Town Street, Clayworth.
No attempt was made to gain access to the building by the offenders and it is believed they fled the scene on foot. A substantial reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the culprits.
Owner Harriot Bolland, who was left devastated after the incident, contacted the Free Press to say the pub was to set to welcome customers back.
She said: “So we have a date for reopening! Friday 10th November.
"With it being a listed building we’ve had to get like for like windows and doors to replace, and bricks (which is impossible it was built in the 17th century!) but we’ve managed to find a good match.
"We’ve had a full team of builders drop their other jobs to help us get back up and running, we weren’t sure if insurance was going to pay out but couldn’t wait until we had an answer as we needed to get open asap, we were too worried staff would find jobs elsewere.
"I'm just so relieved we have managed to pull it round and get open before the busy Christmas period starts.”