The chain is looking to open hundreds of new locations across the UK as part of huge expansion plans.

The discount supermarket chain, which already has 950 sites, has published the full list of its priority locations where it would like to open shops – and Doncaster is named as one of its key expansion areas.

The full list, of which there are 1,168 locations, includes sites across all areas of Great Britain - including: 66 in Scotland, 83 in Yorkshire, 83 in central England, 91 in south London and 42 in south-mid Wales.

Lidl wants to open 'multiple' stores in Doncaster.

However, the locations listed represent only potential sites.

Lidl says only a small number will eventually be developed and opened as stores.

But, the retailer has confirmed a new store target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025, creating 4,000 new jobs.

Each of the possible new shops is required to have easy access for pedestrians and space for parking.

The chain is looking for more than 1.5 acres for standalone shops and up to four acres for mixed-use sites.

The site should be able to accommodate 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100 dedicated car parking spaces.

Plus, there's a finder's fee to members of the public who can help find sites for the new development.

Lidl has offered a fee of 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.

It comes after the chain has already been expanding its store offering over the last year.

In 2022, it opened 50 new shops and has cut the ribbon on 15 more just in the last three months.

The discounter also says it welcomed 1.4million new shoppers last year, with Kantar recently naming it the fastest growing supermarket.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB chief executive, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.