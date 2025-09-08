Let the fun begin as Toytown opens a new store at Lakeside Village

Perfect for families and toy lovers, Toytown has opened at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, offering a treasure trove of toys for all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1979, Toytown has grown to become a household name, offering an extensive range of toys at great prices. From LEGO to Littlest Pet Shop, Funko to Five Nights at Freddy’s, Paw Patrol to Pokémon, and Barbie to Batman - Toytown has something for everyone.

Centre Manager Lyndsey Parry said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Toytown to Lakeside Village. Their arrival adds a whole new layer of excitement to our retail offering, especially for families. With such a wide variety of toys and games, Toytown is sure to become a favourite destination for visitors of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re sure that Toytown will be a must visit place for children wanting inspiration for their Christmas lists and for parents and family members wanting to get the perfect presents.”

Abby Chandler at Lakeside Village at the new Toytown store.

Sharon Barbour, marketing manager at Toytown said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing Toytown back to Doncaster. It’s a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with the local community and share the joy of play once again.

“The team at Lakeside Village have been incredibly supportive throughout the process, and we couldn’t have asked for better partners in making this happen. We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors!”

For more information about Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, visit: http://www.lakeside-village.co.uk