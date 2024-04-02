Leading property consultancy announces Doncaster promotions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fisher German has promoted Arabella Olivant to senior surveyor and Michael Jones to senior client accountant at its Doncaster office.

The promotions are among 46 that Fisher German has made across its 26 offices after an excellent six months for the firm.

Arabella joined the firm in 2019 as a graduate surveyor and works in estate management, working across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Lincolnshire.

She said: “I enjoy the variety that arises from working with a diverse portfolio covering residential, commercial, and agricultural property.

“I am part of the growing estate management team in Doncaster, which is expanding to further support both our existing and new clients.

“I’m really pleased to receive this promotion. The number of promotions made across the business demonstrates Fisher German’s commitment to career development, and I look forward to continuing to progress within the company.”

The 46 promotions were made after Fisher German introduced its ‘Grow’ career progression framework, which gives its colleagues clear guidance on what is needed to progress, and the responsibilities needed at each level of the business.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “Promotions are an opportunity to reflect and recognise the fantastic achievements of our people and to celebrate their progression in the business.