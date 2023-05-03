The contractor will reconfigure and refurbish more than 9,000 sq ft of space within the hospital’s endoscopy ward and rotunda building on behalf of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The £4.3 million project will provide new staff and patient facilities, a discharge lounge and recovery ward, and new consultant and ancillary rooms. There will also be a new reception and waiting area, staff room and toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willmott Dixon Interiors has begun early on-site activities, with the full 30-week project expected to be completed later this year.

(l-r) Carrie Hallsworth, Stuart Dack, Phil Green, Richard Wilde and Chris Hall of Willmott Dixon Interiors at Montagu Hospital

It follows the contractor’s recent completion of a similar project to refurbish the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Montagu Hospital.

Phil Crowther, Director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to deliver important new facilities for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The creation of a new endoscopy suite builds on our recent refurbishment of the CDC at Montagu Hospital and will improve patient experience by providing faster diagnosis and treatment.

“We are highly experienced in the delivery of healthcare refurbishment projects and will be working to a fast-paced programme, with minimal disruption to hospital staff and patients.”