Law firm Switalskis officially opens new Doncaster offices for nearly 100 staff
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marking a significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth, the new 5,500 sq feet premises will house 94 people from Switalskis’ two Doncaster offices.
Further uniting its Doncaster teams, Switalskis will replace its Hall Gate and Sidings Court offices with the modern workspace set within the Lakeside Business Park.
The move comes exactly three years after Switalskis acquired Doncaster-based Atherton Godfrey, which previously occupied the Hall Gate office.
Sarah Naylor, director at Switalskis, says: “We’re all looking forward to moving into our new premises. It’s fantastic to combine our two existing Doncaster offices to bring together our staff and we eagerly anticipate working together in our new workspace.
"Our move shows our dedication to best serving our clients in the area and beyond. We look forward to welcoming clients and visitors to our new home.”
John Durkan, managing director at Switalskis, says: “This marks an important and final phase of a very carefully planned integration following our acquisition of Atherton Godfrey.
“Bringing our people together at one site will further encourage collaboration - the sharing of expertise, best practice, and connections. This will be of huge benefit to our people, our clients and our business.”
Switalskis employs more than 385 people in its numerous offices across Yorkshire and London. The firm’s legal services include commercial, property, personal injury, clinical negligence, wills and probate, family and employment law.