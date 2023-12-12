Law firm Switalskis officially opens new Doncaster offices for nearly 100 staff

Law firm Switalskis has consolidated its two established Doncaster offices, bringing the teams together at its new prominently positioned premises in Carolina Way.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marking a significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth, the new 5,500 sq feet premises will house 94 people from Switalskis’ two Doncaster offices.

Further uniting its Doncaster teams, Switalskis will replace its Hall Gate and Sidings Court offices with the modern workspace set within the Lakeside Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes exactly three years after Switalskis acquired Doncaster-based Atherton Godfrey, which previously occupied the Hall Gate office.

Switalskis has opened brand new offices in Doncaster for its staff.

Sarah Naylor, director at Switalskis, says: “We’re all looking forward to moving into our new premises. It’s fantastic to combine our two existing Doncaster offices to bring together our staff and we eagerly anticipate working together in our new workspace.

"Our move shows our dedication to best serving our clients in the area and beyond. We look forward to welcoming clients and visitors to our new home.”

John Durkan, managing director at Switalskis, says: “This marks an important and final phase of a very carefully planned integration following our acquisition of Atherton Godfrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bringing our people together at one site will further encourage collaboration - the sharing of expertise, best practice, and connections. This will be of huge benefit to our people, our clients and our business.”