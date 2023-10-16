Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based in Doncaster, Ison Harrison’s new office, located in Cavendish Court, will be managed by Dayne Bailey-Mayfield, a licensed conveyancer who has been with the firm for a year.

Dayne has 12 years of conveyancing experience and specialises in residential sales and purchases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Doncaster also includes family law executive, Kate Camm and Jessica Haigh, associate solicitor in wills and probate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Ison Harrison's managing partner Jonathan Wearing (left) with the new Doncaster team.

Kate has worked in family law for over 15 years and joined Ison Harrison in April this year. She specialises in private children matters.

Jessica, a private client solicitor with five years’ experience, joined Ison Harrison in 2021. Jessica is STEP (Society for Trust and Estate Practitioners) qualified, which is an international recognition of specialist knowledge and experience in wills, trusts and probate.

Ison Harrison became a 100 per cent employee-owned business in early 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since becoming owned by its employees, the firm has experienced significant growth in the number of clients that it acts for and the opening of its 18th office further strengthens the firm’s presence within the region.

This is the second new office the firm has opened since becoming entirely employee-owned.

The new legal practice will provide a full range of legal services for both business and private clients ranging from new build and conveyancing to family law and wills and probate matters as well as being able to draw on the wider expertise in the firm for commercial clients.

Doncaster manager, Dayne Bailey-Mayfield, said: “It’s great to see Doncaster thriving since it gained city status. I am excited to be a part of this through the opening of our new office, enabling us to connect with the local community, build relationships and provide support with any legal requirements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ison Harrison managing partner Jonathan Wearing, said: “Opening our 18th branch is another major milestone for the firm as it's our second office in South Yorkshire. We opened our first in the county in Barnsley in 2019. This newest opening represents a continuation of our progressive growth strategy, helping us to broaden our offering of the full range of legal services through a network of offices spanning the Yorkshire region.

“We are very much looking forward to establishing the Ison Harrison name in Doncaster and wider throughout South Yorkshire.”

Ison Harrison employs more than 250 staff across Yorkshire, offering the broadest range of legal services in the region.