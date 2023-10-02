News you can trust since 1925
Last chance to join thriving community at development in Doncaster with just a few houses left to buy

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has announced that the highly sought-after Park Edge development in Doncaster now has only a limited number of homes left available, offering the final opportunity for prospective homeowners to become a part of this vibrant community.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Park Edge, nestled less than a mile north of Doncaster town centre, has established itself as one of the region’s premier housing developments. Boasting a diverse range of homes, from spacious family residences to cosy starter homes, Park Edge has been designed to cater to many various needs and aspirations of house-hunters.

The popular development now only has a total of six available properties remaining. These consist of two bedroom and three bedroom homes. Prices for these final homes range from £150,000 to £215,000.

Park Edge is home to a thriving community, which is characterised by its picturesque surroundings, family-friendly atmosphere, and proximity to essential amenities. The prime location ensures that residents are well-connected to local transport links, neighbouring attractions, and retail stores.

Just a few houses remaining.Just a few houses remaining.
Residents also enjoy easy access to green spaces, including beautiful parks and leisure facilities. The development is additionally conveniently located close to Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ schools, including Hungerhill School.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, comments: “Park Edge has proven extremely popular since its launch in Doncaster and we’re excited to see that there are now only a handful of properties left available here.

“Park Edge is a welcoming community and has become a coveted destination for those seeking a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty. The remaining homes at Park Edge are the last chance to secure your dream home in this exceptional development.”

For further information on Barratt Homes’ final properties at Park Edge, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev000775-park-edge,-doncaster/

