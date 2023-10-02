Last chance to join thriving community at development in Doncaster with just a few houses left to buy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Park Edge, nestled less than a mile north of Doncaster town centre, has established itself as one of the region’s premier housing developments. Boasting a diverse range of homes, from spacious family residences to cosy starter homes, Park Edge has been designed to cater to many various needs and aspirations of house-hunters.

The popular development now only has a total of six available properties remaining. These consist of two bedroom and three bedroom homes. Prices for these final homes range from £150,000 to £215,000.

Park Edge is home to a thriving community, which is characterised by its picturesque surroundings, family-friendly atmosphere, and proximity to essential amenities. The prime location ensures that residents are well-connected to local transport links, neighbouring attractions, and retail stores.

Residents also enjoy easy access to green spaces, including beautiful parks and leisure facilities. The development is additionally conveniently located close to Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ schools, including Hungerhill School.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, comments: “Park Edge has proven extremely popular since its launch in Doncaster and we’re excited to see that there are now only a handful of properties left available here.

“Park Edge is a welcoming community and has become a coveted destination for those seeking a perfect blend of modern living and natural beauty. The remaining homes at Park Edge are the last chance to secure your dream home in this exceptional development.”