Sales were up 11 per cent like for like compared to 2019, the last full comparable year due to the pandemic, and up six per cent like for like on 2021.

The Centre was also fully let by the end of the year with the recent additions of Benson’s Outlet - an exciting new pilot that brings high-quality items at fantastic value for money to customers in Doncaster and across Yorkshire - Charnwood Entertainments, and Calendar Club which occupied the last three empty units.

The run up to Christmas also proved to be a great hit with Santa’s Grotto visited by over 1,000 children which helped the centre raise a huge £4,300 for charity of the year, Doncaster Mind. A successful two-day festive Artisan Fayre saw more than 60 stalls attend and customers galore who enjoyed the fair as well as a host of other events and entertainment which were held every weekend in December.

Lakeside Village in Doncaster

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Lakeside Village enjoyed one of our best years to date in 2022 with sales, average spend and the total number of transactions across all our stores all up on recent years which is great to see.

“But not only that we are creating a strong sense of community and inclusivity here at the centre that is really appreciated by our loyal customers both young and old. From the children’s play areas and high-quality accessible facilities to the work we do supporting local charities and initiatives to the expansion of our green recycling hub and hosting all the fairs, events and activities throughout the year, there is a buzz about the place.

“It is also important to recognise the major role we play in the local economy employing more than 500 people at the centre. All our stores and staff play such as huge part in what we have achieved and we all so excited to build on this in 2023 and go from strength-to-strength.”

For more information please visit the website: www.lakeside-village.co.uk

