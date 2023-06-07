News you can trust since 1925
Lakeside Village customer library receives donation of children’s books

A Doncaster businessman has donated more than 100 children’s books to Lakeside Village’s popular customer library.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST

Dale Law, managing director of Jellybean Consultancy, read about the free book exchange area at the shopping outlet and wanted to help.

He said: “Our family has always been heavily involved in helping the community and when I saw this project I wanted to get on board.

“We are thrilled to be in the position to be able to donate these books for two to 12-year-olds. I hope that this means that children visiting the centre will pick up a book, take it home and enjoy reading it.”

Di Mellis with Dale LawDi Mellis with Dale Law
The library was set up in guest service to encourage visitors to share their books and enjoy reading more.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are so pleased to accept this kind donation for our reading area.

“It is a very popular spot at Lakeside Village and there is nothing nicer that seeing children and adults enjoying the books that have been donated by customers and staff. We are looking forward to putting these children’s books on the shelves and we are sure that they’ll be snapped up and enjoyed.

“The idea of the space is that people can take time out of shopping and sit back and read something new and they can take that book home with them, we ask that people donate books to keep the shelves stocked up for other customers.”

For further information about Lakeside Village visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

