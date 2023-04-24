Kind-hearted Amazon team raise money for Doncaster School for the Deaf

Over 400 Amazon team members, including a number of Deaf employees, took part in a variety of fun fair games and activities to raise a whopping £7189 for Doncaster School for the Deaf.

Jane Goodman, headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf, said: “We are thrilled that the team at Amazon have raised this money for the school. It will make a huge difference to our pupils and we are hoping the money can go towards renewing our Primary play area.

“It was fantastic to be able to take the team around and show them our school and give them the opportunity to meet our staff and pupils.

The donation

Doncaster School for the Deaf has been proving specialist education for Deaf Children on the site at Leger way for 194 years.

Adam Banks, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said: “Doncaster School for the Deaf makes a real difference to the educational development of deaf children by providing specialised support to meet their unique needs. We are pleased to lend a helping hand to the school with this donation and are thankful for its efforts to increase learning opportunities for all.”

For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school