Jobs: New bar opening in Doncaster this month recruiting for new staff
A new bar due to open in Doncaster city centre at the end of this month is recruiting for staff.
The Mayfair, in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, is looking for workers for front of house, the bar, kitchen and there are management positions.
Anyone interested is asked to send their CV to [email protected] or phone 01302 272654.