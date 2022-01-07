Jobs boost as Doncaster Sheffield Airport recruit for exciting new roles

Doncaster Sheffield Airport announces new recruitment drive.

The jobs announced this week represent a great jobs boost for Doncaster as the airport climbs to greater heights and expands its operations.

The roles include a part-time Air Traffic Control Assistant and a number of positions working with Swissport and the chance to become a flight attendant with Wizz Air.

Here are the current vacancies with DSA and their business partners: Wizz Air Cabin Crew, Securitas Security Agent Swissport , Aircraft Services Operative (Cleaner/Driver) , Swissport Customer Service Agent, Swissport Airside Ramp Agent, Swissport Airport Team Manager, Air Traffic Control Assistant (Part-time), Swissport Customer Services Supervisor, Environment & Community Engagement Officer, Subway Manager, WH Smith Sales Assistant, Costa Coffee Barista.

The jobs follow the announcement that more flights, more destinations and hundreds of jobs will be coming to the airport as part of a new growth deal.