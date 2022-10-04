JJ invests £2m to roll out solar panels across all branches - including Doncaster
JJ Foodservice is investing more than two million pounds to install solar panels on the roofs of nine UK branches.
In a significant move to boost environmental credentials, the group is currently installing more than 2,000 panels across the roofs of its Basingstoke, Bristol, Leicester, and Dagenham branches, with work on Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Doncaster, and Leeds to follow in 2023. These are expected to generate an estimated 1,100,000 kWh annually.
The group already installed 2000 solar panels across its Enfield HQ and Sidcup branches in 2015.