JJ invests £2m to roll out solar panels across all branches - including Doncaster

In a significant move to boost environmental credentials, the group is currently installing more than 2,000 panels across the roofs of its Basingstoke, Bristol, Leicester, and Dagenham branches, with work on Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Doncaster, and Leeds to follow in 2023. These are expected to generate an estimated 1,100,000 kWh annually.

The group already installed 2000 solar panels across its Enfield HQ and Sidcup branches in 2015.

Kaan Hendekli, Head of Operations at JJ Foodservice said, “We are committed to developing a sustainable environment to protect our planet and set a good example. Solar energy is sustainable, renewable and can help to cut electricity bills, which will help us to continue offering affordable prices at a time when people need it the most.”

