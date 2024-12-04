Jet2 to explore flights out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport when it re-opens

Airline giant Jet2 is seeking talks with Doncaster Sheffield Airport to explore flights when it re-opens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm’s chief executive says he wants to meet with officials working to re-open DSA.

Taking questions from agents at the Jet2holidays conference in Paphos last week, chief executive Steve Heapy said: "We will go and have a look at Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve not met them yet, they’ve only just appointed the airport operator. We get approached by airports all around the UK. So we’ll meet them and see what the opportunities are."

Jet2 chiefs say they want to explore flights out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has announced that a preferred bidder for the site has been identified, but as yet has not been announced.

Earlier this year, City of Doncaster Council announced a 125-year lease with owners Peel to take over the running of the airport which closed in November 2022.

There are hopes planes could be in the skies over Doncaster again by spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heapy said he hoped to see DSA reopen and added: "I really do hope for the region that Doncaster works. There have been various attempts to create a viable business there, and it’s not really worked.

"I know they’ve got a new injection of money that will hopefully make it viable. We will be meeting them in the near future."

However, he stressed talks were no guarantee of a launch, revealing Jet2 was in discussion with Luton Airport for eight years before last month announcing plans to make Luton its 13th base starting next April.

"Sometimes these things take a bit of time, but we’ll certainly have a look at it [DSA],” he said.